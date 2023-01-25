John Stubbs' life changed when he was diagnosed with cancer more than 20 years ago.
At the age of 52, with a 12-year-old son at home, the Thirroul man received the news no father wants to hear - his future would be defined by Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia.
After months of treatment, hours undergoing full-body radiation, and a bone-marrow transplant, Mr Stubbs emerged from the other side, in remission with a new perspective on how cancer patients should be treated.
Through his entire treatment, Mr Stubbs found ways to inch back that control, and has since dedicated his life to ensuring patients are at the centre of the health system.
Now, the 74-year-old health advocate has been appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for his dedication to ensuring cancer patients "a seat at the table".
"I didn't have enough control - it was my disease, and I wanted to treat it in a way that I felt comfortable with," Mr Stubbs said.
From getting an exercise bike for his hospital room to installing a microwave and a fridge, Mr Stubbs made sure to do as much as he could for his recovery, on his own terms.
"People thought I was mad at the time," he said.
When he entered remission, Mr Stubbs didn't leave cancer behind - he became a voice and an advocate for cancer patients and their families, fighting to ensure they had the knowledge and control that he lacked during his own treatment.
"My journey started from there - I started doing work with volunteer organisations, with the idea of giving something back, and giving a voice to people."
As a result of raising his voice for those affected by cancer, Cancer Voices Australia was formed, which Mr Stubbs headed for nine years, and which gave him a platform to make real change.
"Once you're on the inside, people start to listen," Mr Stubbs said.
From better treatment access for rural and regional areas to improved knowledge and support for cancer patients, Mr Stubbs was able to fight for ways to bring patients to the centre of the health system.
"Patients have a voice - a real voice now, and their partners and their families are included in this voice," he said.
At 74, the Thirroul local isn't slowing down. He's on the board of the Cancer Institute, and has recently been appointed Chair of a panel analysing ways to include consumers in medical research and health decision making.
Mr Stubbs said he was honoured to be appointed a Member of the Order of Australia, and it was a recognition for both himself and his family, who have been with him every step of the way.
"It's lovely for my family - they've all been a part of this journey, but it's not over," he said.
"I will continue to do this for a long time, if people still want me to."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.