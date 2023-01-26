A Warilla man charged with the murder of a 51-year-old in Nowra in January last year has told a court he was not involved in the fatal stabbing.
Josh Edwards, 22, appeared in Wollongong Local Court today, where he applied for bail.
Edwards stands accused of murder, aggravated robbery with wounding/grievous bodily harm, attempted robbery in company and driving a stolen car.
Edwards's lawyer, Elizabeth Parkes, told the court that Edwards was in a car and not involved in the brutal attack that led to the death of Michael Kerr.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Amelia Wall outlined the police allegations that Edwards and two teenagers were planning on robbing a Nowra service station on the night of January 3, 2022.
Police allege that once the trio saw a sign on the business that no more than $100 in cash was kept on the premises, the group decided to not go ahead with the robbery.
Instead, the group continued through the Nowra CBD, where it is alleged they saw a man who they didn't know near the intersection of Haigh Avenue and Worrigee Street.
This man was Mr Kerr, who - according to police - had just left Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital where he was visiting his girlfriend.
Police allege upon seeing the man, the two teenagers got out of the car and attacked Mr Kerr, during which he was fatally stabbed. Police believe there was a limited confrontation, which led to a knife being used by one of the teenagers.
Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said police allege the three robbed Mr Kerr of "just" $30 and a mobile phone.
"I don't think he stood a chance, he was a 51-year-old man who just happened to be in the area at the wrong time," he said.
Ms Wall said it was the police case that Edwards was "well aware" of the intention of the two teenagers, prior to the beating taking place.
At 4.20am on January 4, emergency services arrived on scene, after reports of a man suffering stab wounds. Police attempted to resuscitate Mr Kerr however he died in hospital shortly afterwards.
No charges were brought against the trio for over a year, however it was revealed in court that police were closing in on the group, well before charges were laid earlier this week.
Police from the Raptor Squad, Homicide Squad and South Coast command swooped on Edwards - as well as the two co-accused - earlier this week, who was found asleep at a Warilla address.
Police had intercepted phone conversations between Edwards and family members, where Edwards contemplated pointing the finger at an informant who had tipped off police that he was involved in the alleged murder.
In opposing bail, Ms Wall cited these phone calls as clear evidence that there was a threat to the informant if Edwards remained in the community.
Ms Wall also highlighted Edwards's criminal history. The court heard Edwards had previously assaulted police officers, including in one incident punching a police officer in the face, and had thrown a shoe at a passing police car.
Edwards had also drawn the attention of authorities for possessing a knuckle duster - a prohibited weapon - and domestic violence offences.
Ms Parkes said that as Edwards had remained in the community for over a year, it was unlikely that he would flee ahead of a court date and that appropriate conditions could be put in place to mitigate any risk of future offending.
Registrar Bruiceen Coulthard disagreed, refusing Edwards bail.
Appearing via video link from the Wollongon police station cells, Edwards asked what medication was available as he was "hearing voices". Upon being told that he would have to wait until tomorrow for a psychological assessment, Edwards said "I'll deal with the voices, I'll deal with hot sweats," and proceeded back to his cell.
Edwards will appear before a magistrate tomorrow.
The two teenagers have been refused bail and will remain in custody to appear on March 23.
