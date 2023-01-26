Illawarra Mercury
Josh Edwards refused bail after alleged 2022 stabbing of Michael Kerr

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
January 26 2023
A Warilla man charged with the murder of a 51-year-old in Nowra in January last year has told a court he was not involved in the fatal stabbing.

