A giant inflatable flamingo was one of 74 rescues the Illawarra's volunteer surf life savers conducted on Thursday, January 26.
The bird, and its crew, were picked up by crews from Coalcliff Surf Club who safely brought them to shore.
Other major rescues on Illawarra waters include the resuscitation of a young boy at Warilla South Beach after he was hit by lightning.
A 25-year-old male self-rescued from a rip but presented on Werrong Beach requiring assistance, the man was retrieved by Rescue Water Craft and moved to Port Kembla before being released without ambulance assistance.
A mass rescue of 12 people caught in a "flash rip" in the water at Wonoona by lifesavers from Bulli and Bellambi.
Surf Life Saving Illawarra president Peter Evert said the group of swimmers were overpowered and suddenly dragged about 100 metres out to sea,.
"Lifesavers from the two adjacent clubs were tasked to assist but the Woonona SLSC Patrol supported by a Wollongong City Council Lifeguard were able to bring the [people in distress[ back to shore via IRB, Rescue Boards and Rescue Tubes," Mr Evert said.
Three people retrieved from the water at Bulli after indicating they were in distress. All were rescued by Bulli patrol members and presented safe and well on the beach, with none requiring medical assistance.
Meantime a jetski operator had to be rescued at the entrance to Lake Illawarra after their watercraft overturned. They were rescued and towed back to safety by Windang volunteers.
Nearly one million people flocked to the beach statewide for the Australia Day public holiday, with lifesavers alone responsible for 295 rescues across NSW.
Nearly 10,000 preventative actions were performed and there were 41 major incidents dealt with through the SLSNSW State Operations Centre.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
