Young boy struck by lightning at Barrack Point

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 27 2023 - 11:01am, first published January 26 2023 - 5:36pm
A young boy is in a critical but stable condition after his heart stopped when he was struck by lightning at Barrack Point on Australia Day.

