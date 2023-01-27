A Horsley man accused of "seriously stalking" an ex-partner by allegedly opening her bedroom window and unleashing a verbal tirade on Wednesday night has been granted bail.
Luke Ciric fronted Wollongong Local Court on Friday following his arrest on Australia Day.
The 26-year-old is facing two counts of contravening an apprehended violence order and one count each of stalking and using a carriage service to harass. He is yet to enter formal pleas.
Police will allege Ciric, who is prohibited from contacting the woman, urged her to call him on Wednesday however said she wanted "space".
A few hours later around 8.15pm, an upset Ciric allegedly arrived at the woman's home and took the fly screen off her bedroom window while she was folding laundry.
He then allegedly opened the window and reached his hand inside the curtain, revealing his face, before yelling at the "frightened" woman.
"I f---ing knew it. You're cheating on me," Ciric allegedly said.
"What are you talking about, I'm doing laundry," the woman said.
The woman then filmed Ciric at the window before she told him to "get the f--- out" prompting him to allegedly yell back, "you keep a f---ing $6000 bag".
She called triple-0 and Ciric allegedly said "good, I'll wait for the police, I want my sh-- back".
Ciric allegedly put the fly screen back on before he fled, with the woman providing a statement to police.
The next morning on Australia Day, the woman allegedly received a call from Ciric.
She answered and immediately recognised his voice before hanging up, but Ciric allegedly continued to call "relentlessly" - ringing 51 times in two hours.
Shortly after, the woman allegedly saw Ciric hiding in his car at the front of her house. She called triple-0.
Police will allege the woman hid in her room as she heard her doorbell ring - which is fitted with a camera linked to her phone - allegedly revealing Ciric standing out the front.
He was arrested outside the woman's home.
In court, defence lawyer Stewart Holt said Ciric suffered significant injuries to his spine, wrist, ribs and collarbone after a serious motorbike accident several years ago.
As a result, Ciric received a $640,000 settlement to live off over seven years, the court heard, making him ineligible to receive the disability support pension.
Mr Holt argued Ciric would not be able to access medication for his chronic pain from custody.
However police prosecutor Sergeant Sean Thackray opposed Ciric's release, noting his behaviour was "extremely concerning".
Magistrate Greg Elks labelled the behaviour as "serious stalking", however granted Ciric bail.
Ciric was ordered to live in Horsley, report to police three times per week, and comply strictly with the AVO.
The case was adjourned to February 9.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
