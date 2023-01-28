Swimmers have been advised to stay out of the water in Wollongong Harbour, as the NSW EPA confirms algae as the source of a blue-green click on the surface of the water.
The EPA said the substance is a type of algae called Trichodesmium erythraeum that is non-toxic but can cause skin irritation.
"The bloom is likely to dissipate naturally in the next few days and beachgoers are advised to look out for signs of the algal bloom before entering the water," an EPA spokesperson said.
The algae appeared in the afternoon after hundreds of swimmers competed in the annual Aquathon on Thursday.
NSW Fire and Rescue were initially called to Wollongong Harbour as a precaution as it initially appeared to be paint or oil in the water, however responders suggested that algae was the more likely culprit.
EPA officers later took samples from Wollongong Harbour for testing.
Lab results revealed the true nature of the blue-green substance.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.