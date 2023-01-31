A father and son from Fairy Meadow got more of a thrill than they bargained for at Jamberoo Action Park last week.
Nick Triantafillou (who is known for his spectacular Christmas light displays) and his son Alexander, 7, were on the bobsled on Australia Day when they came across a red-bellied black snake sunning itself on the track.
"It was the first run of the day... so that was probably why the snake was on it," Mr Triantafillou said.
He slowed down upon seeing the reptile, he said, then had to make a quick decision: stop and walk through the grass (and potentially encounter more snakes) or keep going.
Not wanting to scare Alexander, he decided to keep going.
But keen-eyed Alexander didn't miss a thing, saying: "Dad, I think that was a snake".
Once at the bottom, the pair alerted park staff, who closed the track while they dealt with the snake.
Mr Triantafillou said from what he'd read, snake encounters were somewhat frequent there, although it was his first as a long-time visitor to the park.
He noted that the presence of wildlife was nothing that Jamberoo Action Park had any control over and they had a great day otherwise.
"We love Jamberoo, we'll be back," Mr Triantafillou said.
