The time for talking is over - now action is needed to address the housing crisis.
That is the message the Housing Trust, Business Illawarra and Community Housing Industry Association NSW want to send to politicians and decision-makers at a summit in Wollongong on Tuesday.
The Confront the Crisis event will bring together experts, employers, representatives from the building, developers, real estate agents, and government representatives to bring about solutions.
"In the lead-up to the state election, we've been calling on all levels of government and other stakeholders to really commit to confronting the crisis we have been seeing escalate for years," Housing Trust chief executive officer and CHIA NSW chair Michele Adair said.
Ms Adair said "decades of failed investment and failed policy" had led the community to this point.
Families were homeless, she said, returning university students had nowhere to live, and businesses were starting to hurt.
Housing Trust says there are now 23,000 households in the region experiencing housing stress and a vacancy rate of zero.
"We need plans to address the crisis, we need targets, we need councils and state government to stop saying land can be sold to the highest bidder," Ms Adair said, adding that fast-tracking approvals for housing and higher density housing around hubs like railway stations were also important.
She said there was not enough affordable housing being built.
To date, Ms Adair said, there was very little representation at the upcoming forum from candidates in the upcoming election, nor from councillors or the executive from the region's councils.
She extended the invitation to attend the free event to them and others who were interested in addressing the issue.
The Confront the Crisis campaign is calling on all NSW MPs to commit to long-term investment in community housing.
"It really is a call to action to confront an issue that underpins every level of society," Ms Adair said.
But she added that it was not solely a government issue to solve: all stakeholders needed to come together.
The Confront the Crisis summit will run from 10am to 11.30am on Tuesday, February 7 at the City Beach Function Centre in Wollongong.
