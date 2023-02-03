Illawarra Mercury
Danny Joel Nikolovski linked to the importation of cocaine in 'Cadbury moist chocolate cake mix' boxes

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
Updated February 3 2023 - 7:30pm, first published 7:00pm
A camera shy Danny Joel Nikolovski leaving Wollongong Local Court on Friday. Picture by Grace Crivellaro.

A Coniston man will be sentenced after phone taps uncovered he was complicit in the importation of cocaine from Ireland, hidden in boxes of 'Cadbury moist chocolate cake mix' in 2021.

Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

Local News

