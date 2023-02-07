Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Housing summit looks at ways to solve Illawarra crisis

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated February 7 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Zarth from Business Illawarra, Community Housing Industry Association NSW CEO Mark Degotardi, Housing Trust CEO Michele Adair and Steven Turner, director of ColonySix, with host Melinda James. Picture by Adam McLean.

Why are you here?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.