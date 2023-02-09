Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Dead body found in David Jones car park in Wollongong

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated February 10 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 9:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have taped off the David Jones car park as they investigate the death of a man. Picture by Adam McLean

A dead body has been found in the David Jones car park in Wollongong on Friday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.