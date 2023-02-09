Dead body found in David Jones car park in Wollongong

A dead body has been found in the David Jones car park in Wollongong on Friday morning.
Emergency services arrived at the scene at 7.15am, where they found a man unresponsive.
"Despite best efforts, the man - who is yet to be formally identified - could not be revived and died at the scene," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
The man has yet to be formally identified.
Police confirmed the man's death is not being treated as suspicious.
Police have established a crime scene at the car park and are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
More to come
