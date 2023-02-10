Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong Wolves confident of securing first NSW NPL season win

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated February 10 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bul Juach impressed in Wollongong Wolves' last-start 2-2 draw with Apia. Picture: Wesley Lonergan

In his own words, David Carney's first game in charge of the Wollongong Wolves was bitter-sweet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.