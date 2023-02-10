They share the same colours and Red V moniker, but that's where the similarities end between St George Illawarra Dragons and St Helens.
The English powerhouse are using their clash against the Dragons in Wollongong on Saturday as preparation for their World Club Challenge against the Penrith Panthers on February 18.
New St Helens coach Paul Wellens admitted a World Club Challenge victory would rank among the greatest achievements in the 150-year history of the proud Merseyside club.
Wellens, a club legend who played 495 matches in the famous Red V, takes over from Dolphins assistant Kristian Woolf after a long apprenticeship under the Tonga mentor (2020-2022) and Titans coach Justin Holbrook (2017-2019).
The former England international begins the club's quest for a fifth consecutive Super League premiership by bringing the team to Australia to face the Dragons and Panthers.
His St George Illawarra counterpart Anthony Griffin on the other hand has named a youthful squad for the WIN Stadium clash.
After another turbulent off-season, the Dragons will be without St George Illawarra star Talatau Amone, who faces an indefinite stint on the sidelines after being officially stood down under the NRL's 'no-fault' policy.
In the absence of a host of stars - including Ben Hunt (rested), and Jack de Belin, Jayden Su'A and Jack Bird (all injured) - plenty of young talent will get their chance to stake their claims for a jersey this NRL season.
The opportunity comes as the Dragons chase an elusive NRL finals appearance - 2015 was the last time St George Illawarra made the finals.
Dragons winger Mat Feagai was confident the club would do well against St Helens and during the season proper itself.
Feagai has liked what he has seen since returning to pre-season training after representing Samoa at the World Cup.
"It's been really good. It is probably the best pre-season I've had just in terms of the feel of the group. All in all I think it has been awesome and I'm glad to be back," he said.
Feagai, who turns 22 on Tuesday, said there was a real buzz at training thanks to the combination of a new coaching staff and young, hungry players.
"We've got a lot of younger boys that are coming through and they are leading from the front, they are really strong, they are really fit and they're absolute weapons out on the field. I think they are challenging the boys that have been here for a long time," he said.
"Personally I've got a couple of personal goals, especially with being more diligent looking after my body and recovering from injuries."
Teagai added he had got some good advice from his fellow Samoan, Penrith winger Brian To'o.
"After the World Cup I spoke to Bizza, who is one of the best wingers in the game, about what he did coming through, how he looked after his body and goals he set for himself.
"As a result I've set myself some goals to ensure I'm playing my best footy," he said.
"Personally I've set myself a goal of making 15 runs a game and running at least 150 metres. I also want to improve on some effort areas."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
