Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

Paint your way to love at Pinot and Picasso: Ten ways to celebrate Valentine's Day 2023 in the Illawarra

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
Updated February 13 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brush up on love: Pinot and Picasso at Wollongong is hosting a V-Day Paint your Partner night this Valentine's Day. Picture: Supplied

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder and that will certainly be the case this Valentine's Day for couples who choose to put their love on canvas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.