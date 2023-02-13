They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder and that will certainly be the case this Valentine's Day for couples who choose to put their love on canvas.
Pinot and Picasso at Wollongong is hosting a V-Day Paint your Partner night for those looking for a different way to celebrate the most romantic night of the year.
But while the class may appear to be the perfect date night for you and your loved one, it may not be for the faint hearted.
"This is not for couples who will be easily offended if their partner isn't very good at painting. You've been warned!" said owner Caitlin.
The session is on Tuesday, February 14, from 6pm-9pm. Tickets are $59 each and includes all the necessary equipment including blank canvas, acrylic paints, brushes, table easel, apron and glassware for your BYO beverage of choice, as well as an artist to guide you to create a painting to take home.
Tickets are limited. More information/bookings here
If painting is not for you, why not check out our list of other ways to celebrate Valentine's day in the Illawarra.
If you are looking to forgo the usual Valentine's Day dinner, Hideaway Lane at Wollongong is hosting high tea complete with seasonal florals, candles and vintage tea sets.
You will receive a selection of sweet and savoury delights served with a selection of teas and freshly-made lemonade. Bring your own bubbles to toast the day.
Details: Information/bookings here.
Steamers Bar and Grill in Wollongong is hosting Valentine's Day with a special sweetheart inspired menu and live music by James Vaan.
Once included in the 50 most romantic restaurants in Australia by restaurant-booking website OpenTable, Rookie Eatery at Wollongong will be hosting lovebirds this Valentine's Day.
The Lagoon Seafood Restaurant in North Wollongong is taking the stress out of Valentine's Day with two dining options; a hot and cold seafood platter for two, or a four-course set menu. Both include stone baked bread to start and a choice of two desserts. You can even pre-organise a bouquet of roses to be waiting for your loved one.
Palisade Kitchen & Bar Novotel Wollongong Northbeach will be offering a Lover's Seafood Experience consisting of a glass of sparkling wine on arrival, three-course shared seafood menu, onsite parking and a lover's rose.
Harbourfront Seafood Restaurant is offering a special two- or three- course lunchtime set menu and a three-course dinner option, or two seafood platter options, both of which come with dessert.
You can celebrate Valentine's Day with brunch, lunch or even a twilight dinner. And best of all, you can even take the kids with you if you choose.
There are dozens of picnic-friendly parks, beaches or even national or regional parks in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven, or why not ask a business to set up a picnic or pack a takeaway dinner for you to enjoy.
Novotel Wollongong Northbeach and Headlands Hotel at Austinmer Beach are favourite places for a romantic night away. If they are out of your budget, why not book a room at one of the oceanfront tourist parks in the area.
Woonona Bulli RSL Club is a great family-friendly place to celebrate V-Day. Its brasserie has an extensive menu of daily specials, signature dishes, burgers, pizzas, pastas, classics, shared plates and sides, as well as a kids' menu. Tuesday also happens to be Family Pizza Deal night, which offers two pizzas, garlic bread and and a bowl of chips for $45.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
