Wollongong Harbour is about to get a makeover with a new pontoon as part of a greater plan to attract more tourism and business.
Transport for NSW revealed the final plan on Tuesday for the 25 metre pontoon as well as upgrades to the harbour carpark.
A fixed ramp and four restraint piles near the end of the central pier will also be constructed to provide safer access for trawlers, charter vessels, yachts and other recreational craft.
"The NSW Government is delivering major improvements to maritime infrastructure and facilities state-wide, to help the boating and wider community safely access, use and navigate inland and coastal waters," Transport for NSW stated on their website.
"As part of this strategy, we are planning to build a pontoon in Wollongong Harbour to facilitate more efficient and safer access to boats."
The environmental report details the lack of safe and acceptable access on Belmore Basin for getting on and off boats and recreational crafts like jetskis.
The aim of the pontoon upgrade would hopefully encourage more recreational vessels and bolster commercial fishing, and will be completed in two stages:
It's not the first we've heard of the plans, with initial details revealed in the Wollongong Harbour Masterplan, developed by Transport for NSW in 2020.
Other notable upgrades to Belmore Basin in the future include the construction of a new kiosk or cafe, a new toilet block, more shade structures on Endeavour Drive, and the redevelopment of boat building and maintenance facilities.
Feedback on the pontoon construction will be sought for a month from February 27, with two information also to be held in March (March 16 and 18). More details can be found at: www.transport.nsw.gov.au/projects/ .
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
