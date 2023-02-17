Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

TK Maxx may go to make way for childcare centre at Warrawong Plaza

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated February 17 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 1:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A proposed childcare centre at Warrawong Plaza could spell the end for TK Maxx.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.