TK Maxx may go to make way for childcare centre at Warrawong Plaza

A proposed childcare centre at Warrawong Plaza could spell the end for TK Maxx.
A development application for the unusual proposal has been lodged with Wollongong City Council which would be built on the top floor of the plaza.
The site plan shows the 122-place centre, to be run by Oz Education, would take up space now filled by several tenants, most notably TK Maxx.
As part of the development application, those tenanted areas would be reconfigured though still face into the shopping centre - with the childcare centre behind them.
Also, the tenants will get smaller lease areas.
While it is unclear at this stage whether TK Maxx will stay at Warrawong Plaza, the development application does state that the outlet's signage on the top floor car park will be removed, replaced with one advertising the childcare centre.
While staff and parents will be able to use the existing car park, they will have to enter the plaza to gain access to the childcare centre.
"It is intended that the facade that fronts the car park be inaccessible," the development application stated.
"Access for staff and visitors will only be obtained from within the centre, where the tenancy adjoins the common mall space. Line marking, directional signage and pedestrian routes will be provided for this."
The centre would care for 24 babies across two nurseries, 50 toddlers in three playrooms and space for 48 pre-schoolers and operate between 6.30am and 6.30pm.
While the childcare centre is inside the plaza, an outdoor play area will be created.
"A 460-square metre portion of the roof of the proposed childcare tenancy is to be removed to allow for an open air portion of play space," the application stated.
"Additional covered play space is to be provide at either end of the open air play area. Skylights are also provided to the playrooms of the toddler children."
The open air play area would be along the southern side of the childcare centre.
The development could add up to 80 trips in the morning peak hour, though the application also noted some childcare spaces will be taken up by parent who work in the plaza.
In terms of parking, there is expected to be limited effect given the time spent dropping off or picking up a child is short, meaning spaces will quickly become open.
Also, the plaza already has more parking spaces than needed.
"This spare capacity could accommodate even the highest parking requirement without in any way impacting general parking supply," the application stated.
The application is on public exhibition until March 3.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.