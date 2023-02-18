Illawarra Mercury
Emergency crews kept busy after hailstorm hits the Illawarra

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated February 19 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 9:00am
Fallen tree at Macquarie Pass yesterday. Picture by NSW SES Shellharbour City Unit.

What started off as a warm and sunny Saturday morning soon transformed into a short-lived but devastating hailstorm by the evening with several emergency crews then left to fix the damage.

