What started off as a warm and sunny Saturday morning soon transformed into a short-lived but devastating hailstorm by the evening with several emergency crews then left to fix the damage.
The NSW SES Shellharbour City Unit had a busy afternoon with a number of callouts for fallen trees.
"One urgent call was for a large tree that had blocked Macquarie Pass, that saw a multi-agency response to help clear the road," their Facebook post read.
Several RFS teams and NSW police also got involved and were successfully able to clear the road.
"The bobcat certainly made clearing the debris a lot quicker, much to the appreciation of those drivers waiting for the tree to be cleared," the post read.
The Albion Park Park Rural Fire Brigade said they had also responded to an oil spill earlier on the same path.
Despite the seemingly heavy downpour, the Bureau of Meteorology only recorded 8mm of rain for Bellambi, 4.2mm for Albion Park and 5.4mm for Kiama.
AN SES spokesperson said most of the Illawarra callouts were contained to the tree obstructions at the Royal National Park.
"It was a short burst of rain and hail; the wind wasn't too damaging across the Illawarra which might suggest the lack of calls," the spokesperson said.
