Think about vaccinations for winter illness peak now, health authorities urge

Illawarra residents need to start thinking about how to protect themselves from the winter illness season when COVID-19 and influenza could combine, local health authorities say.
An extra COVID-19 booster shot is available from Monday, for all adults who have not had a vaccination or been infected with the virus in the past six months.
The Medical Director of the region's primary health network Coordinare Dr Kathy Michelmore said the shot was particularly recommended for those at risk of serious illness.
"It is recommended that everyone at risk of severe illness - that is, everyone aged 65 years and over as well as younger adults who have medical comorbidities, disability or complex health needs - have a 2023 booster dose," Dr Michelmore said.
"We're encouraging people at risk of severe illness from COVID-19 to get their booster before June this year."
She said COVID was not a seasonal virus like influenza, but that it is possible to have a COVID and flu infection at the same time.
"Getting vaccinated against both viruses prior to winter is recommended," she said.
A COVID-19 vaccine can be given at the same time as flu shots and other vaccines.
The booster is available to those aged 18 and older and can be administered at general practices, medical services or pharmacies.
"The additional booster isn't available to those under 18, except where children aged 5 to 17 have health conditions that would put them at risk of severe illness," Dr Michelmore said.
The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) have advised that otherwise healthy children and teenagers do not need a booster at this time, as there is low incidence of severe illness and high level of hybrid immunity amongst this cohort.
To book a vaccination appointment view the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Finder.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.