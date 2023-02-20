When The Dire Theatre Company presents its first indie work of the year this weekend, it will be the audience members deciding the plot, characters and even the script.
Us Three + ChatGPT will see two actors from the company perform on stage, using scripts generated by the new Artificial Intelligence app ChatGPT.
The audience will suggest characters, scenarios, plotlines and styles that are entered into the app, which immediately produces a script that is projected onto the wall of the theatre. The actors will then perform the scripts in real time, with no prior knowledge of their lines, during the performance, which will take place at The Forge, Gwynneville, on Saturday, February 25.
Actors Natanyah Forbes and Adam O'Brien will be at the whim of the audience, which will be encouraged to amend and update the script as they perform.
O'Brien said while there would be a "loose structure of genres on the night," all creative content would be decided by artificial intelligence based on the audience's suggestions.
"We're calling it a techno-artistic experiment and we are both excited and terrified of what ChatGPT will produce," he said.
The Dire Theatre Company is the only semi-professional independent arts/theatre collective in the Illawarra where participants are paid for the work they generate.
The company has its own multidisciplinary art and performance space, The Forge, which is an accessible and accommodating space for local professional artists, and a base for its own productions and SHEkespeare and Shakespeare in Schools programs.
It is building a new art and performance focused community library, to be called the Gordon Streek Drop-In Library, in memory of Gordon Streek, who bequeathed the space.
Details: Us Three + ChatGPT, The Forge, Gwynneville, Saturday, February 25, 7.30pm. Tickets are $20 and are available here. Bangers and beer will be on sale.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
