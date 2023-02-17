As the song goes, "When you wish upon a star, your dreams come true".
Disney fans will know these words from the iconic song, When You Wish Upon a Star, which came from the Disney movie Pinocchio. But the song also became the unofficial theme song of The Walt Disney Company when it started being used at the start of Disney movies and TV shows.
Now some of the most-loved Disney classics will come to life in Disney 100: The Concert, which is playing at the Sydney Opera House this month.
The concert, which combines live music and enchanting animation, is part of the official program of worldwide events to mark the 100th anniversary of Disney this year.
MM Creative Productions is bringing the show to Australia during a limited season, which includes four shows at the iconic Sydney Opera House, of which three are sold out.
Audiences young and old will be transported into the captivating world of classic and contemporary Disney animated film scores, which will be brought to life with the help of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.
The orchestra will be accompanied by performers including MM Creative Productions co-founders Amy Manford and Genevieve McCarthy, Chloe Zuel and Lyndon Watts, of Hamilton the Musical, Ainsley Melham, of Disney's Aladdin and Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, and more.
Manford said the cast included a brilliant line-up of Australia's brightest musical theatre stars.
Songs from Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, The Little Mermaid, Mulan, The Lion King, Moana, Frozen and Encanto will be among those performed while original Disney animated footage is projected onto a big screen.
Details: Disney 100: The Concert, Sydney Opera House concert hall, February 23-25. Limited tickets to the performance at 4pm on Saturday, February 25, are available here.
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.