Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Family

Former yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins is coming to the Illawarra as alter ego Emma Memma

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
February 12 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Children's entertainer and former yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins is bringing her new show to the Illawarra next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.