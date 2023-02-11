Children's entertainer and former yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins is bringing her new show to the Illawarra next month.
Watkins, who performed for more than a decade with The Wiggles, first in supporting roles before donning the yellow skivvy from 2012 to 2021, will bring her new children's character Emma Memma to Anita's Theatre Thirroul for two shows on Tuesday, March 14.
It will be an extra special Twirly Tuesday when Emma Memma beings her Twirly Tour to town. Watkins will treat the crowd to songs including the aptly-named Twirly Tuesday, Wombat Wednesday and I Love You.
She will also perform new songs including Balancing Ballet, Thank You and See Me Jump.
Emma Memma hopes to use her love of dance, sign language and music to empower the next generation of children through movement, creativity, inclusiveness and friendship.
Families are encouraged to dress in Emma Memma and her side kick Elvin Melvin's favourite colours of orange, pink and green, when attending the shows.
Details: Emma Memma, Anita's Theatre Thirroul, Tuesday, March 14, at 10am and noon. Tickets are $30 and are available here
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
