Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'Chatting ya up': Wollongong sex pest Glenn Landas jailed for harassing minor at work

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated February 21 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Chatting ya up': Wollongong sex pest jailed for harassing minor at work

A sex pest on the child protection register has been jailed after he harassed and made disturbing comments towards a minor who was working at an Illawarra cafe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.