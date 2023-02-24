Illawarra Mercury
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joins Labor campaign trail in Illawarra

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated February 27 2023 - 12:09pm, first published February 24 2023 - 4:00pm
Babies were held, dogs were patted, selfies were taken and six-year-old Isabel Tebbutt even had a plaster cast on her arm signed - welcome to a Kiama visit with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

