The state opposition has promised to set up a TAFE manufacturing centre in the Illawarra to combat a skills shortage crisis, boost local jobs and help replace an ageing train fleet.
NSW Labor announced on Monday that if it wins the state election next month, it will address skills gaps by establishing TAFE Domestic Manufacturing Centres of Excellence, starting with the Illawarra, Western Sydney and the Hunter.
The centres will be able to train and upskill at least 300 local apprentices and workers in manufacturing techniques and technologies every year.
NSW Labor pledged $43.7 million to upgrading and fitting out the three facilities to cater for 1000 students per year, and said the centres will offer courses like mechanical engineering and electrical fitting free of charge.
The party's leader Chris Minns said the region had missed out on manufacturing jobs due to the Coalition's "obsession with offshoring transport projects".
"I want to build trains, buses ferries right here," Mr Minns said.
"The Illawarra has missed out on the skills, the jobs and the work because of this government's obsession with offshoring transport projects.
"Under Labor, we'll skill up our people, begin a pipeline of work and get NSW building things again."
The TAFE centre for excellence pledge follows an announcement made earlier this month in which Labor promised to improve the ageing Tangara train fleet that runs from Sydney to Melbourne to Brisbane.
The NSW opposition said it plans to build new trains locally and will begin the procurement process for a new fleet to replace the Tangara trains in its first term if elected.
The Tangara fleet, which began operating in the late 1980s, was originally designed to run for 30 years.
However Transport for NSW extended their design life for another decade.
The party said the fleet would be replaced and built in NSW, which would create 1000 long-term jobs during the design and build phase.
Labor said about 200 apprentices would be involved in the project and could train in NSW through one of the three TAFE centres of excellence.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.