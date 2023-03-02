As cost of living increases continue to bite, Illawarra residents are taking drastic measures to maintain their quality of life.
Disposable income is being scrutinised and people are metaphorically tightening their belts.
One Kiama family is in the process of selling their car along and have a back-up plan should that not ease the squeeze.
If their financial situation continues to deteriorate, they intend to rent their house and move into a caravan.
Joan's* family, which includes her husband and two kids, has been doing it tough as prices continue to soar. She believes they have no option but to sell one of their two cars.
She says she would have to juggle appointments and walk to most places.
"I want to put the sale money of the car in our offset account to use as buffer for mortgage as with all interest rate rises it has gone up by $1300 per month," she said.
Joan believes giving up the car would help them cut down on money spent on insurance and petrol.
Corrimal resident Murray's* situation is not much different, inflation has hit him just as hard.
"I am delaying my retirement. I am now hoping to retire in two years," Murray said.
The 63-year-old mine contractor will start a new job soon.
" I certainly think there are difficult times ahead," he said.
She is well-settled in Wagga Wagga, but knows many of her friends in the Illawarra have back living with their parents.
Stephanie and her partner gave up their jobs in Illawarra and moved inland when they couldn't find a suitable rental.
"It's great out here at least, everyone is nice, good old country spirit. Very welcoming and helpful," she said.
Stephanie is now living in a four-bedroom house, paying weekly rent of $360 - a price almost inconceivable in the Illawarra.
Although Stephanie's family might be winning with their rent, but they're still feeling the pinch of the high prices.
"We are changing foods to whatever is affordable, like we won't buy lettuce if it's $10," she said.
"We are doing extra work to make more to get by and having to stop giving to charities."
A number of Illawarra residents have shared how they save some bucks as costs continue to soar.
"I don't have any 'pay TV or home streaming' services. I stopped going to an overpriced 24/7 gym years ago," Darren Parlett said.
"I'm not going out for breakfast lunch or dinner anymore," Michelle Halir said.
"I have a coffee machine so coffee at home now to and I try now to not spend money unless I'm doing a grocery shop."
Another Facebook user, Leisa Maree, said what people save and spend on depends on their personal preference.
"I'm making sure I only buy veggies that I need to still sustain my vitamin intake and making more soup with anything that's left. Also use my own coffee machine and grind the beans," a comment read.
"Op-shop for everything except food go to food banks although they don't have much and most of the time close to rotten," another said.
"Canned beans and legumes are cheap and a good way of getting more fibre. Frozen vegetables are cheaper than fresh and herbs and spices can make any meal delicious."
*Names have been changed
Zaina Sayeda covers general news at Illawarra Mercury. If you've got a tip, email zaina.sayeda@austcommunitymedia.com.au
