Labor promises $10 million for on-off ramps at Dapto

If elected at the March 25 election, a Labor state government would spend $10 million on extra entry and exit ramps on the M1 Princes Motorway around Dapto.
It is part of a major new $1.1 billion package of road capital upgrades over the next three years, improving the road network across Sydney and regional NSW.
Back in June 2022, Shellharbour MP Anna Watson called the Dapto CBD "a car park"and blamed the lack of on-off ramps.
"I continue to receive a never-ending stream of correspondence from constituents who are angry and fed up with the lack of access to and from Dapto from the M1 freeway and their exclusion from the Albion Park Rail bypass - the half-cooked bypass," Ms Watson said at the time.
"Residents of the Dapto area feel as though they are continually forgotten, with this government refusing to build on and off ramps to the M1 from Kanahooka Road."
There is only a northbound on-ramp and a southbound off-ramp on Kanahooka Road.
In July 2022, Ms Watson launched a petition for on-off ramps in Dapto but residents were not hopeful "after 40 years of broken promises".
Dapto residents have long campaigned for access the Albion Park Rail bypass needing to head north to Northcliffe Drive to get on the M1 southbound.
Today's announcement comes on top of Labor's promised $20 million to expedite delivery of the Tripoli Way extension at Albion Park.
