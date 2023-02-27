Illawarra Greens candidates make a push for free public transport

All public transport should be like the Gong Shuttle - free.
That's the belief of Illawarra Greens state candidates Kit Docker and Cath Blakey, who believed the experience of the Gong Shuttle showed how free travel increased its use.
"Our local community fought to save the free Gong Shuttle," Greens candidate for Wollongong Ms Blakey said.
"We know free and frequent services have high patronage.
"Free public transport helps to reduce car journeys and make cities run more smoothly.
"The other benefit of ditching tickets is that it ensures equitable access, keeps buses running on time, and the costs are offset by savings on ticketing systems and fare enforcement."
Keira candidate Mr Docker claimed it was an "economic benefit" to provide public transport for free.
"Free public transport will save us money by scrapping our expensive ticketing system, reducing spending on roads and cutting costs associated with fare evasion like court costs," Mr Docker said.
They pointed out that European countries like Luxembourg and some cities in Belgium, France and Estonia had already made public transport free.
"If elected, I will work with the new government and our Greens MPs to ensure we put public transport back in public hands," Mr Docker said, "and make our buses and trains free, frequent, and accessible so everyone can use them."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
