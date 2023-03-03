Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Port Kembla hydrogen hub project to get $28.5m funding

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated March 3 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Treasurer Matt Kean (front) with Head of BOC Theo Martin (right) and Member for Heathcote Lee Evans (behind).

A major new Port Kembla hydrogen project has won funding from the NSW Government, and will aim to develop the industrial centre as a green energy hub.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.