Commuters can use Unanderra station lifts later this year

Major work on the long-awaited upgrade for Unanderra station took place over the weekend - with lifts expected to be in operation ahead of schedule.
The work on the station is aimed at improving commuter access to the island platform, which includes a trio of lifts and connecting walkways, closed-circuit TVs, extra parking and a kiss and ride zone.
Transport for NSW had previously said the work would not be completed until early 2024 but a spokeswoman has since stated the lifts could be working before then.
"It is expected the lifts will be operational and available for use by commuters later this year," the spokeswoman said.
"The station upgrade will be fully completed once the existing footbridge is removed during another scheduled trackwork weekend early next year."
She said a firm date for the lifts' operation could not be given due to weather concerns delaying work, and the limitations of having to time some of the operations to coincide with weekend trackwork.
The work being carried out over the weekend included concrete girders being craned in before the pre-built footbridge canopies are also craned in and installed.
"There is still a lot of work to be completed before the station upgrade is complete," the spokeswoman said.
"This work includes footpaths, landscaping, car spaces, lighting and CCTV and the footbridge slab will need to be poured, and the lift fit-out completed."
Meanwhile, an access upgrade is also under way at Dapto station.
While platform access is not as difficult as at Unanderra, Transport for NSW is required to comply with federal disability access legislation.
That means things like the slope of ramps needs to be changed to make it suitable for wheelchairs.
"Upgrades for the Dapto train station will include improved ramps, a formal kiss-and-ride zone, a wider platform one, a resurfaced platform two, a new accessible path to both platforms and an upgraded pedestrian zone on the level crossing," the spokeswoman said.
