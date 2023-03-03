Residents of The Avenue in Mount Saint Thomas continue to plead with council to fix their street before someone is killed.
The shortcut from Figtree to Wollongong is narrow, windy and steep, and residents say too many motorists use it as a race track.
Police are investigating after yet another crash after a stolen Ford Ranger crashed into two parked cars on Thursday, the driver allegedly bolting from the scene.
Noel Broadhead heard the crash from inside his home and rushed outside to see the stolen vehicle had slammed into his two cars.
His Toyota Targo was a write-off and his Mitsubishi Outlander significantly damaged. Luckily, he said, they are insured.
"It was carnage," Mr Broadhead said. "It [Ford Ranger] was pretty much embedded into the Targo, they were welded together.
He said the 40km/h speed limit doesn't stop motorists from speeding, and with a lack of footpaths the elderly, people with prams and schoolchildren are forced to walk on the road.
"People speed, especially along this particular stretch, from St Johns Avenue to Television Avenue," Mr Broadhead said.
He's among the residents who've previously called on council to fix the street to stop the hoons.
In April 2022, a man was left bloodied and bruised when a speeding driver on the street hit the side of his ute.
That came a week after Matt Augustyn's car was written off after a speeding driver lost control and rear-ended his parked car.
Another resident of The Avenue, Matt Geary, is so worried someone on the street will be killed by speeding motorists who use the road as a race track that he created a petition calling the council to action.
He wants the street turned into a cul-de-sac.
"The street is very narrow and windy and it gets a high volume of traffic and people go very fast and treat it like a race track," Mr Geary said.
Wollongong City Council said experts did not support this option.
"Closing The Avenue to through traffic or turning it into a cul-de-sac, would push traffic onto neighbouring roads, as the connection is utilised by the local community. That is why we've produced some concepts to calm traffic speeds to support improved amenity for pedestrians and residents whilst supporting local connectivity.
"We understand residents' desire for a footpath and we are taking steps to address this. This stretch of road is particularly challenging due to its topography, and we are looking for solutions that balance pedestrian access and on-road parking outside these residential properties."
Council says it will continue to work with resident groups concerned about driver behaviour and pedestrian safety.
"We have regularly met with resident representatives including as recently as last month," a council spokesperson said.
"We have committed to consult with the broader local community on traffic calming measures, develop designs and seek funding for the implementation of plans once finalised."
Traffic monitoring that assessed traffic volumes and speeds last year is being used to inform a draft concept for further safety measures.
"Our initial concepts include the installation of two speed humps and associated 25km/h speed signage in the vicinity of properties near 75 The Avenue."
A number of traffic calming measures already have been put in place.
"It is important we get the balance right," the spokesperson said.
" We will continue to work with residents of The Avenue on an outcome that best meets their needs, while balancing the complexities of managing the city's broader road network.''
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
