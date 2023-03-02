A Woonona father with a 75-page criminal record has been sentenced for a daylight break-in after police found him hiding under a stranger's mound of clothing.
Jason Martin Baz will spend at least another year behind bars after he learnt his fate at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
Baz piqued police's attention when they saw him peering into a Woonona construction site just after 9.30am on September 13 last year, according to tendered court documents.
Officers approached a "nervous and mumbly" Baz, who lied to police about his first name and was unable to provide his date of birth.
Baz unzipped his back pack and revealed a .22 blank Gecado calibre starter pistol after police told him he was going to be searched.
He said was "just a cap fun" however when police asked to search his bum bag, he called the officer a "f---ing dog" and fled.
Officers lost sight of Baz and called a police dog and extra personnel. At this point, Baz stormed his way into a woman's unit in Sussex Street, Woonona.
"If you've done nothing wrong go outside and speak to [(he police)," the frightened woman told him.
Baz eventually left and took off with $40 from the woman's purse when she went into the kitchen.
About 11am, police were told Baz was at another nearby unit and when given permission to search the property, Baz was found hiding under a "large mound of clothing".
Baz told police he knew the woman's home he entered, as they had been neighbours for "about a week".
He was arrested and subsequently pleaded guilty to charges of possessing an unauthorised pistol and break, enter and steal.
In court, Magistrate Roger Prowse said Baz was "utterly impervious to offending" adding that his record "speaks for itself".
Baz was handed a 16-month prison sentence with a non-parole period of 12 months.
With time already served, he may be eligible for release in September.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
