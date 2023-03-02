Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Cops find Woonona home invader Jason Martin Baz hiding under pile of clothing

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 2 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Martin Baz. Picture from Facebook.

A Woonona father with a 75-page criminal record has been sentenced for a daylight break-in after police found him hiding under a stranger's mound of clothing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.