Wollongong's food truck trial will keep going, says council

The city's food truck trial was due to end last month, but Wollongong City Council has decided to keep it going.
The trial saw food trucks registered with council be allowed to park on council-owned land - like the beach foreshore.
"We are looking to extend and expand the trial," a council spokeswoman said.
"This would increase our understanding about what works and what doesn't, before any decision would be made about trucks being a permanent feature in the city.
"It's important we gather as much information from community and businesses before any longer term decisions are made.
"While feedback in the trial is still being gathered, the comments have been largely positive.''
The extension of the trial was welcomed by Claudia Borquez, who took part with her truck Delish Acai.
"One of our most popular spots was Bellambi Beach," Ms Borquez said.
"The customers actually got in contact with council saying it would be great if they renewed the trial.
"So council did reach out to us and say that there were going to do it for another 12 months, which is amazing."
She started the business in September 2021, after practicising her acai-making skills at home.
The trial allowed her to park and popular locations and establish a following.
"Out of the 15 locations I tried a handful of them," she said.
"I did want a spot that obviously had foot traffic, so the beaches were the most popular one for us. Especially the food that we sold went hand-in-hand with being at the beach."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.