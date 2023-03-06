Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong's food truck trial will keep going, says council

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated March 6 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Claudia Borquez, Dylan Perabo and Aurora Borquez from food truck Delish Acai, which took part in the Wollongong City Council food truck trial. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

The city's food truck trial was due to end last month, but Wollongong City Council has decided to keep it going.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.