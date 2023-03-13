Some might have deleted it as the latest text scam, but hundreds of pizza lovers in the Illawarra's northern suburbs received a text last week promising a deal that was almost too good to be true.
For "Customer Appreciation Day", Dominos Woonona was offering $3 large value pizzas.
Whether for the love of pizza or because of the biting cost of living, the response was enormous, with lines along the Princes Highway of hungry pizza fanatics.
Franchisee Sovit Nakarmi said the promotion exceeded all expectations.
"At one point during the day, we had more than 570 pizzas on the screen," he said.
As the orders piled up, the team of young workers sprang into action, turning out pepperoni, margherita and meatlovers, pushing the limits of the efficiencies built into to the quick service restaurant.
Despite some delays on the order - one customer reported an hour and a half wait - the spirit on the footpath was positive throughout, even as bellies grumbled.
Mr Nakarmi thanked those who endured the wait.
"Due to increased demand, the wait time on Saturday exceeded Domino's Woonona's commitment to delivering pizzas within our regular average delivery time of 25 minutes," he said.
"I am incredibly thankful for the community's support on Saturday, and would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding if they received their order a little later than expected."
As the ovens cooled down and the dough began rising for the next day's service, the reality of the night began to sink in. Store figures show that a record number of pizzas passed through the doors.
"The team made more than 2,000 delicious pizzas - more than double than what we would have made on a regular Saturday night, and the most pizzas my team has ever made in one day since I took on Domino's Woonona in March 2018," Mr Nakarmi said.
