Saint Patrick's Day was made an official Christian feast day in the early 17th century and is observed by a number of religions, including Catholic. The culture and heritage of Ireland is celebrated on the day through public parades, festivals, the wearing of green attire and of course, a pint of Guinness.
A number of venues in the Illawarra will be holding special St Patrick's Day events this Friday.
Dicey Riley's Hotel in Wollongong will be the epicentre of the Illawarra's St Patrick's Day festivities thanks to an all-day program of events.
The day starts at 8am with a traditional Irish breakfast, which will be available all day. There will also be entertainment from 11am with plenty of musical acts to keep the party going.
Irish dancers will perform at 1pm, 3.30pm and 7.30pm, before the Ultimate U2 Experience takes the stage at 8pm, followed by Touch Crazy at 10pm.
Entry is free.
Figtree Sports will be serving up $8 pints of Guinness all day on St Patrick's Day as well as traditional fare, including Irish Stew and Steak & Guinness Pie.
Lindsay Martin & Friends will perform traditional Irish folk music from 7pm.
The luck of the Irish may well be shining on patrons of Corrimal RSL Club when its Friday Bingo turns green.
Dress up in a St Patrick's Day outfit for the chance and to win a prize for best dressed at this extra special Friday Bingo.
Doors open from 9.30am for a 10am start and it costs $4 for 20 games.
A special menu featuring Beef & Guinness Pie with mash and mushy peas, Dublin Coddle, (one-pot mix of bacon, pork sausage, potatoes and onions) and Irish Stew served with mash and veg will be available.
La La La's Wollongong will get into the St Patrick's Day spirit with Punk Rock Shenanigans, featuring Topnovil, Rukus and Headbutt from 6pm.
North Wollongong Hotel will celebrate St Patrick's Day from 10am to noon.
Carefree Road Band performing at Centro CBD on St Patricks Day.From 6pm patrons greeted by Irish Harpist then after Dinner Traditional Irish Dancers get the show going.The theme this year is Songs From the Counties of Ireland.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
