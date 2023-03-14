Vans stacked with cameras driving around the city - find out why

If you drive past a van bristling with cameras, don't worry about being done for speeding.
They're not there to check you out, those cameras are only interested in the road.
The vans are part of Wollongong City Council's road survey that kicked off last week, using laser measurements and detailed video imaging.
The vans will be on the road over the next three weeks, covering the local government area from Helensburgh down to Windang and Yallah.
"The data boost we will get by travelling along every council-managed road in the city is vital," Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
"We brought these inspections forward 12 months to help us understand how all the rain we received last year has impacted the road network.
"The information we gather will enable better management of these important community assets, enabling more effective maintenance and renewal strategies to improve community connectivity, mobility and safety."
Cr Bradbery said residents didn't need to worry about their homes being caught on camera, saying the process wasn't "like Google Maps".
"The inspection cameras are focused on the road surface with some limited viewing of areas directly adjacent," Cr Bradbery said.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
