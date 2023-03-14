Local businesses and unions have joined forces to say no to Port Kembla becoming a "parking lot" for nuclear submarines.
Union boss Arthur Rorris - an outspoken critic of the plan to base nuclear-powered submarines in Port Kembla - was joined by president of the Port Kembla Chamber of commerce Greg Rodgers at Port Kembla earlier today on a joint ticket for renewable energy jobs.
The pair said a potential submarine base would jeopardise these opportunities.
"We're looking for renewable jobs, we want to be available for the overflow from Port Botany and we deserve more than what's going to be a parking lot for nuclear submarines," Mr Rodgers said.
The joint stance in opposition to a east coast base in Port Kembla comes as prime minister Anthony Albanese, US president Joe Biden and UK prime minister Rishi Sunak meet in San Diego to discuss the AUKUS deal.
While details of the plan to purchase the submarines for $368 billion were revealed, there is no word yet on which site out of Port Kembla, Newcastle and Brisbane will be selected to host the submarines.
Reports have suggested that the Department of Defence's preferred location of the three is Port Kembla, however defence minister Richard Marles said the government was not ready to decide on a site.
"It is the case that the former government announced the need for an east coast base, but we are taking out time here, and all of that is a long way into the future," he told reporters in Canberra.
Mr Rorris said it was unheard of to have nuclear powered submarines based in a major commercial port close to a large population centre, and that any location would endanger the surrounding community.
"Why should we have a nuclear target on our back," Mr Rorris said.
The joint approach dovetails with a growing chorus from the community in opposition to the plan. Wollongong City councillor and Greens candidate for Wollongong Cath Blakey said the people of Wollongong would say no to a submarine base. Peace group Wollongong Against War and Nukes told The Mercury they were planning a protest to coincide with an upcoming defence industry conference in the Illawarra.
Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery told media this morning that fears of an additional threat from the base were unfounded, as the steelworks already made Port Kembla a strategically important site, something Mr Rorris rubbished.
"The steelworks doesn't fire cruise missiles, submarines do. So let's stop that nonsense."
Mr Rodgers said if a submarine base was imposed by Canberra, it would undo years of work to diversify the industrial suburb.
"Our primary objective is small business and large industry in the area - but I'm also a resident of Port Kembla, I love living in Port Kembla and if this goes ahead it is likely we will move because we don't want to live near a war industry."
