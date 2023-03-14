A Wollongong business owner who has helped thousands find confidence through the art of pole fitness, aerial hoop and pilates has issued a desperate plea to the community.
Owner of Fly Studios on Kenny St, Jess Hill, said the business experienced a whiplash during successive lockdowns - and is now on the brink of collapse.
The studio, which previously stood on Young St, was demolished after the first lockdown, and Ms Hill weighed up whether to push through. But reopening in Kenny St gave her a newfound optimism.
"We were phenomenally busy. People were desperate to get back into the community ... I felt the business was going to prevail," Ms Hill said.
"That's kind of what pushed me to keep going."
But the second lockdown was just another gut-punch the adored studio still hasn't recovered from. It's a perfect storm of businesses experiencing increased rent and power prices, and consumers tightening their budgets as the cost of living crisis continues to take hold.
Ms Hill knows she isn't alone.
"When we're looking at price rises ... I don't feel victimised. Everyone in the death rows of their business is doing all they can," Ms Hill said.
"Power has gone up, rent has gone up, even my rubbish services have increased in costs by 150 per cent in two years.
"I am actively figuring out how I can close. I have three children, I have mortgages ... I can't make rent."
Saying her life will be "decimated" if she is forced to shut the doors of Fly Studios, Ms Hill felt compelled to call on consumers to support local businesses where they can.
"If (businesses) exist as a function of your mythical future, we will become a thing of the past," she said in a video on social media, asking those to take the pole or hoop class they have been considering for months.
"Small businesses are here trying to hold it down, we're trying to stay open ...
"But we need you to stop putting us at an undisclosed time in your future and bring you into our present so we can all stay here and survive."
Illawarra business are more downbeat than the statewide average, according to the latest Business Conditions survey released by the NSW Business Chamber.
Businesses in the region returned a confidence index score of -58.8, below the statewide figure of -53.8 per cent. A score of 0 indicates respondents are neutral about the next three months.
Over a quarter of Illawarra businesses said if current conditions continue, they were likely to close.
In a desperate bid to save the studio, Ms Hill has also reached out to local schools and nightlife venues, in hopes to gain exposure for her business - but has been met with "brick walls" each time.
"I think our community spirit has almost broken a little bit. People aren't looking out for each other and forming connections as they once did," Ms Hill said.
"If someone says 'can I leave my business cards on your counter', let them. If someone says 'can I leave my poster in your window', let them."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
