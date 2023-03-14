Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Wollongong's Fly Studios on brink of closure after pandemic whiplash

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 14 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Wollongong business owner who has helped thousands find confidence through the art of pole fitness, aerial hoop and pilates has issued a desperate plea to the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.