Autumn has arrived and winter is just around the corner. It's time to cosy-up your patio for maximum use and year-round entertaining.
"The outdoor room has become one of the most valued rooms in the house," Aurus product manager Andrew Di Bartolo said. "The onset of the colder months doesn't mean we need to retreat indoors and abandon our outdoor lifestyle." Making small changes to your outdoor space will encourage quality time outside as well as potentially add value to your home by creating a year-round usable backyard.
Features such as awnings, pergolas and gazebos help to frame spaces and make them feel more like interior rooms, as well as providing shelter from the elements, adding to the livability of the space. An existing patio can be made more intimate by adding timber privacy walls, tall hedging or screening panels - which double up as decorative features for climbing plants.
Andrew said the ambience a fire pit brings is worth the investment alone, providing a feature for the garden or patio, and a natural gathering spot for socialising and entertaining.
"It's a great focal point and people are naturally drawn to the campfire-like atmosphere. One of the best things about choosing a freestanding fire pit option is that it's an easy addition to any space and can make a huge statement."
The Aurus 450 low-smoke fire pit is ideal for a compact outdoor setting.
For a larger entertaining area, the Aurus 600 looks striking when set in a bed of river rock or loose pebbles, depending on the look you want to achieve.
Modern fire pits are designed for low emission, versatility and safety with features such as a removable cooking grate, dual-wall construction and quick cool-down capability.
Brighten your outdoor space - and add a touch of interest - by including lighting fixtures. Experiment with lights in different and multiple spaces for the ultimate sensory experience. Try adding a statement pendant to the patio area for a luxe feel, or twinkling fairy lights for a romantic touch throughout the backyard. Create illumination to walkways using mounted wall lights and subtle bollards, or simply include outdoor candles for a cozy ambience.
"We'll continue to see outdoor spaces transformed into full-service kitchens with pizza ovens and specialty outdoor furniture making them super comfortable. An extension of this is themed spaces, such as yoga gardens," Andrew said.
Choose pieces that encourage togetherness. Items that are multi-functional, flexible and can be easily moved around to create an alternative setting.
"An outdoor family room with seating facing each other will create an environment where conversation and interactivity will thrive," Andrew said.
Smaller items such as warm blankets and comfortable pillows add further cosiness. Remember to check with your local council before installing fire pits and outdoor structures.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.