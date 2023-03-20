Dozens of Illawarra residents have shown up to take a stand against domestic violence and raise awareness of a problem that has profound impacts on the lives of many people.
The Rotary Club of Dapto held the Say No! to Domestic Violence Walk on Saturday, which saw about 50 people walk along the banks of Lake Illawarra before hearing talks from those involved in preventing and responding to domestic and family violence.
Dapto Rotary member Julie Collareda, an organiser of the event, said it stemmed from a 2021 project raising awareness about the importance of the first 2000 days of a child's life, noting domestic violence caused toxic stress which in these formative years, could have lifelong consequences.
It followed a similar Rotary event in northern NSW last year and came ahead of more walks planned for this November in not only Australia, but New Zealand and other countries in the South Pacific.
Dapto Rotary has also donated $2000, matched by the Rotary district, to skill up two facilitators to deliver the Love Bites respectful relationships program to school students.
"As Rotarians, we need to ensure our communities are safe wherever we go and we've like to make sure our kids are safe," Rotary district governor-elect Tonia Barnes said.
On Saturday, Escabags charity founder Stacy Jane provided an insight into the impact of domestic violence, sharing her own story about her experiences in an abusive relationship.
Ms Jane said her former partner was physically violent but worse was the psychological abuse, using her insecurities against her and monitoring her every move and word.
It was her experiences that moved her to found Escabags, which provides 'escape bags' filled with the essentials a person will need when they first leave a dangerous situation.
Lake Illawarra Police District domestic violence officer Senior Constable Jeremy Harrison also spoke at the event, telling those gathered that it was important for victims to know there was support out there.
"It's really important to have community engagement around domestic violence because it's too big a problem for police to tackle on their own," Senior Constable Harrison said.
But he said policing resources dedicated to tackling domestic violence had been bolstered in recent years, with more officers, an action team that targeted wanted offenders, and proactive efforts to check people complied with apprehended violence orders.
Meanwhile Shannon Hall from the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District's domestic violence and sexual assault service said women who experienced domestic violence were three times more likely to attend the emergency department.
Ms Hall said domestic violence led to a higher risk of mental health issues, affected the ability to parent, and could cause developmental delays in children.
But she said hospitals were a safe space and the health service was committed to addressing domestic violence.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
