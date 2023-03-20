Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra residents walk to Say No! to Domestic Violence

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated March 20 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 2:30pm
Lake Illawarra domestic violence officer Senior Constable Jeremy Harrison, Deb McIlwain from the Rotary Club of Dapto, and Escabags founder Stacy Jane lead the Say No! to Domestic Violence walk. Picture by Adam McLean.

Dozens of Illawarra residents have shown up to take a stand against domestic violence and raise awareness of a problem that has profound impacts on the lives of many people.

