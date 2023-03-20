A Corrimal mum reckons she can help conquer the cost of living price rises and produce a fulfilling family meal in just 10 bucks.
Roslyn Regan is using her 30 years of kitchen mastery to come up with affordable meals all the while reminding everyone spending less doesn't mean you have to compromise on taste.
The mum-of-three who took to Facebook last week, calling on other community members to share their recipes said she had received a "very positive response".
"The cost of food is ridiculous and our kids are grown up now and two have moved out but I can't imagine what it must be like to feed young kids," Mrs Regan said.
"I know lots of people are looking into budget meals right now."
"Anything you like to eat can be turned into a meal if you have some imagination," she said.
"Most of my recipes can be cooked using things you already have in your pantry rather than having to buy ingredients."
The Corrimal resident said there are a few pantry staples she swears by which can be incorporated in any dish.
"Tinned tomatoes are amazing, you can use it in lasagne, in spaghetti bolognese and so many other recipes, it's just a great base," she said.
"frozen veggies too, they're cheap and they last longer."
Mrs Regan believes in utilising every last bit of food which she does by getting inventive with the leftovers.
"I'm trying not to have a lot of leftovers because the simple fact is it goes in the fridge and you never see it again but if you do have leftovers you can use them again but make them a different recipe," she said.
Mrs Regan's culinary skills are not just limited to food for humans, she also treats her dogs with handmade dog delights.
"My dogs don't have good teeth, they are old and can't have the treats from the shops as they're quite hard," she said.
"It's also much healthier than tin food."
Zaina Sayeda covers general news at Illawarra Mercury. If you've got a tip, email zaina.sayeda@austcommunitymedia.com.au
