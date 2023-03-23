How the Illawarra's state candidates would deal with housing affordability

Wollongong has an above average proportion of residential dwellings that are public housing - about 7.5 per cent of compared to 4 per cent across the state. But much of the public housing is old and neglected, so that tenants are exposed to mould and chronic damp from leaky roofs. It is disgraceful that the NSW government considers Land and Housing Corp as an "off-budget" agency, required to manage their housing stock through "asset recycling" rather than continued public investment. Since 2011, the Liberal National government has sold off more than $3 billion worth of social housing across NSW. That could have funded the construction of 10,000 new dwellings. But from 2016-2021 - in a 5 year period - only just over 2,000 social housing dwellings were completed under the government's Community Plus program. As your Greens MP for Wollongong I will oppose the sell off of public housing and make the parliament vote on any sales of public lands and properties worth over $1 million. I will push the NSW government to invest in 10,000 new public and social homes each year across NSW for the next 10 years. T

