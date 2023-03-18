Incumbent MP Gareth Ward claimed the seat of Kiama for the Liberal Party in 2011. He extended his margin to 12 per cent at the last election. Since then he's been suspended from parliament and now runs as an independent. The Liberal Party will be represented by sitting Holdsworthy MP Melanie Gibbons who did not win pre-selection for the seat late last year. Labor's Katelin McInerney launched her campaign in August 2022 and has had much support from party leaders Chris Minns and PM Anthony Albanese. The Greens and the Sustainable Australia Party have also fielded candidates.

