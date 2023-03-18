The state is days away from election day 2023.
The state is divided into 93 state electoral districts and in the Illawarra we'll be focusing on the seats of Heathcote, Wollongong, Keira, Shellharbour and Kiama.
Eligible voters will elect one person to represent their electorate in the Legislative Assembly. You also will be asked to elect 21 of the 42 members of the Legislative Council.
Pre-poll voting, that is voting for those unable to cast their ballot on March 25, is now open.
Here's a quick guide to the candidates across the Illawarra seats:
The latest redistribution has pushed the seat of Heathcote further into Wollongong's northern suburbs. It now means three-term MP Liberal Lee Evans begins the race behind. Labor has a notional margin of 1.7 per cent - despite not actually holding the seat. Here's how the voting card will look:
Maryanne Stuart - Labor
Lee Evans - Liberal (incumbent)
Cooper Riach - The Greens
Matthew Bragg - Sustainable Australia Party
Sean Ambrose - Shooters, Fishers and Farmers
Arielle Perkett - Animal Justice Party
The redistribution has meant East Corrimal is now in the Wollongong and areas north of Bulli are now in Heathcote. Cordeaux Heights, Farnborough Heights and Unanderra now sit in Keira. That changes incumbent MP Ryan Park's 2019 margin of 19.7 per cent to 18.2 per cent. Here's how the voting card will look:
Kit Docker - The Greens
Ryan Park - Labor (incumbent)
Andrew Anthony - Sustainable Australia Party
Noah Shipp - Liberal
Incumbent Labor's Paul Scully holds one of the state's safest seats. He's been the MP since November 2016 and the redistributoin of boundaries only strengthened his margin - from 21.4 per cent to 22.9 per cent. Here's how the voting card will look:
Joel Johnson - Liberal
Paul Scully - Labor (incumbent)
Cath Blakey - The Greens
Kristen Nelson - Animal Justice Party
Labor's Anna Watson has held the seat since 2011 and even with the most boundary changes holds a margin of a tick over 18 per cent. New to state politics is independent, and Shellharbour mayor Chris Homer. This is the biggest field in the Illawarra with seven candidates. The Greens' candidate Jamie Dixon is a familiar face while the Liberal Party's Mikayla Barnes, a former president of the University of Wollongong Liberal Club was a late entry. Here's how the voting card will look:
Kenneth Davis - Sustainable Australia Party
Chris Homer - Independent
Anna Watson - Labor
Rita Granata - Liberal Democrats
Mia Willmott - Legalise Cannabis Party
Jamie Dixon - The Greens
Mikayla Barnes - Liberal
Incumbent MP Gareth Ward claimed the seat of Kiama for the Liberal Party in 2011. He extended his margin to 12 per cent at the last election. Since then he's been suspended from parliament and now runs as an independent. The Liberal Party will be represented by sitting Holdsworthy MP Melanie Gibbons who did not win pre-selection for the seat late last year. Labor's Katelin McInerney launched her campaign in August 2022 and has had much support from party leaders Chris Minns and PM Anthony Albanese. The Greens and the Sustainable Australia Party have also fielded candidates.
John Gill - Sustainable Australia Party
Tonia Gray - The Greens
Melanie Gibbons - Liberal
Gareth Ward - Independent
Katelin McInerney - Labor
