Liberal Kiama candidate Melanie Gibbons won't rule out preference deal with Gareth Ward

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated March 9 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 1:30pm
Eleventh-hour Liberal candidate for Kiama Melanie Gibbons has not ruled out making a preference deal with former sitting member-turned-Independent Gareth Ward ahead of the March 25 state election.

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

