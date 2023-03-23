Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

State election 2023: The Illawarra's concerns about housing

By Newsroom
Updated March 23 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Debt, despair and the dream of home ownership: the Illawarra's housing concerns

Fewer subjects are as likely to start a discussion as the state of the NSW's housing market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.