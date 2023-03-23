Debt, despair and the dream of home ownership: the Illawarra's housing concerns

Fewer subjects are as likely to start a discussion as the state of the NSW's housing market.
And not just for people fortunate enough to be able to purchase a home, but for those who simply cannot see a way of ever getting into the market.
We asked people: Is the dream of someone owning their own home no longer realistic and why? How hard is it for younger people to get into the housing market?
"I'm renting at the moment and it's so expensive. Buying a house now is so much harder for younger people than it used to be. Younger people just end up in huge debt trying to get a home. I want to buy a home in the future but not here. Wollongong is becoming a big city, I would like somewhere quieter."
Jay Neale, 20, Wollongong
"We own a home and we could buy it on one wage back in the day that's absolutely not possible now. I have a daughter who is a single mother and she is struggling, young people are doing it hard. My daughter has separated from her husband and now has a house with the full debt. The government can do so much more but they're not. They could release housing all over the place. They've got so much land that they could release for housing and bring the prices down but they won't."
Clarrie Cook, Bulli
"Buying a house is much harder than it used to be. I bought my house when I was 20, no 20 year olds can do it now. My two kids in their 20s are still with me. My 27-year-old is trying to save for a deposit but they just can't save enough."
Deanne Collins, Horsley
"I bought a house when I was 19. I think today being able to buy house would totally depend on having a decent income and that has to be $80-90k and it has to be double income, you can't buy a house on a single wage."
Kellie Edis, Blackbutt
