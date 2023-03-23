Debt, despair and the dream of home ownership: the Illawarra's housing concerns

"We own a home and we could buy it on one wage back in the day that's absolutely not possible now. I have a daughter who is a single mother and she is struggling, young people are doing it hard. My daughter has separated from her husband and now has a house with the full debt. The government can do so much more but they're not. They could release housing all over the place. They've got so much land that they could release for housing and bring the prices down but they won't."

