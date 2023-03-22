With the state election campaign entering its final few days, we hit the streets to ask how people are coping as the cost of living squeeze continues to get tighter.
We asked: Have you found it harder to make ends meet in recent years? Have you had to go without because something has become too expensive? What do you think the government should be doing?
"It's so expensive, especially with house rental, it's very difficult"
"The government should take some necessary actions to give benefits to the people ... [relief packages] especially the people who do not have a house they should get more benefits than other people."
Sachini Dissanayake, Wollongong
"It's hard for people to be able to pay their rent and eat at the same time."
"There should be some form of subsidy for people going through hard times. I know there's a COVID subsidy and flood subsidy but there should be something in place for people to at least buy their groceries every week."
"Food vouchers or vouchers that you can use for housing because I know for a fact that it's not going too well at the moment for most people in the Illawarra. It's a bit rough seeing people losing their houses and struggling a lot."
Chontelle English, Farmborough Heights
When we asked if Mrs Marskell had found it harder to make ends meet in recent years, she answered simply: "Of course."
That said, when asked if she'd had to go without because something had become too expensive, Mrs Marskell said: "No, not really."
As for a solution to increasing costs she suggested the government look at one sector, in particular.
"Working on the power and electricity. We're all getting these solar panels, but the government is dropping the rebate back."
Barbara Marskell, Dapto
Berkeley's Dobre Atanasovski has "definitely" found it harder to make ends meet in recent years.
As costs have continued to head north Mr Atanasovski has found he's had to go without "nice dinners and expensive treats".
He advice to the government is to "tax the big companies and stop giving them tax breaks".
Dobre Atanasovski, Berkeley
