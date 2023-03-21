How the Illawarra's state election candidates would handle the rising cost of living

This is a growing problem fuelled by long term and unsustainable policies in many areas, including energy, housing, education and rapid population growth. We need to acknowledge these so that systemic issues can be addressed. To bring down energy costs we would reserve more of our gas for domestic use, invest more in renewable energy and stabilise Australia's population size. To make housing more affordable we would phase out negative gearing and capital gains tax concessions for property investors, ban foreign ownership and stabilise Australia's population size. To make education more affordable, we should make TAFE and university free again.

