South Coast surfer Owen Wright has announced his retirement from the WSL Championship Tour following the commencement of the upcoming Pro Bells Beach event.
After a long history with head trauma during his career, Wright said this was the right time to call it a day.
Originally from Culburra but naturalised in Thirroul, Wright began his surfing career at a young age and quickly established himself as one of the sport's top talents.
He achieved numerous notable accomplishments, including complete domination of the Australian Pro Junior Series before qualifying for the elite Championship Tour in 2010, where he claimed four event wins; the 2011 Quiksilver Pro New York, the 2015 Fiji Pro Cloudbreak, the 2017 Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast, and the 2019 Outerknown Tahiti Pro.
Wright is one of only five surfers to score a perfect heat in competition, a feat earned just eight times in CT history. Wright did it twice, posting both of his perfect heat totals at the 2015 Fiji Pro at Cloudbreak.
In addition to his numerous accomplishments on the CT, Wright won the Bronze Medal for Australia at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
"After my traumatic brain injury in 2015, my desire to prove to myself and the world that I could still be great and overcome this life-threatening incident inspired my recovery. Now eight years later, after challenges and accomplishments, I can look back happily, knowing I achieved that goal," Wright said.
"Given my recent history with head injuries and concussions, competing at some of the heaviest waves on the planet is no longer in the best interest of my long-term health. I excelled in these conditions over my career, but the risks associated with this type of surfing are too significant for someone in my position, given my medical history.
"I will not retire from surfing altogether - just from surfing heavy waves. I hope to keep surfing for the rest of my life; I love surfing and thank the sport for everything I have.
Wright has been given a wildcard entry into the upcoming Pro Bells Beach event.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
