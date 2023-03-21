Club president Yani Sekuloski was immensely proud of both his team's effort and the product of football the side produced. He even lost his voice for the cause on Tuesday evening. But result aside, he was even more chuffed to see the effects of the merger from late last year between Shell Cove and Shellharbour JFC put into place, with junior kids walking out with the seniors pre-game and also running on to the pitch following the shoot-out victory.