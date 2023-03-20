Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour FC eager to stun Wollongong United in Australia Cup battle

By Joshua Bartlett
Updated March 20 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 12:15pm
Dean Krkovski (left) and his Shellharbour teammate celebrate after scoring a goal in a recent Bert Bampton clash. Picture by Adam McLean

Shellharbour coach Rod Williams says his team have embraced the underdog tag as they prepare to face Illawarra Premier League giants Wollongong United in an Australia Cup clash on Tuesday night.

