The Port Panthers are just one win away from securing their second straight Cricket Ilawarra women's T20 cricket league title.
But their grand final rivals the Corrimal Cougarettes will look to spoil the party this Friday night and instead secure their first ever Fraternity T20 title.
The decider will take place at Hollymount West Oval from 5.45pm.
Port and Corrimal booked their spots in the grand final after securing semifinal wins over Northern Districts Butcherettes and Wollongong Gems respectively last Friday night.
In the Panthers v Butcherettes game at King George 2, The Butcherettes won the toss and elected to bat first.
The Butcherettes could only manage 7/72 from their 20 overs, with Nina Segar the only player to score more than nine runs, chipping in with a handy 26 not out.
Port captain Kobi Lynch-Munro had a great night with the ball and in the field, snaring 1/22 with the ball, taking a catch and producing two run-outs.
The Panthers then made light work of the run chase, replying with 0/73 in just the 12th over.
Indie Bellhouse (43) and Anthea Godwin (17) remained not out.
In the other game, the Corrimal Cougarettes played the Wollongong Gems at Wisemen Park.
The Gems won the toss and elected to bat, finishing on 8/75.
Emilly Jackson (18) led the way and was Wollongong's only batter to score more than 10 runs.
Caitlin Trebel, who had the impressive figures of 2/5 and also chipped in with a run-out, was the pick of Corrimal's bowlers.
The Cougarettes then were 3/66 before the rain stopped play. Cassidy Smith (33 not out) batted well for Corrimal, while Carlie Staples took 2/11 with the ball for the Gems.
Corrimal won the match on the Duckworth Lewis calculation.
Many of the players participating in Friday night's grand final will back up on Sunday and try to help Illawarra win the Greater Illawarra Cricket Zone Inter-Association Women's Carnival.
Illawarra and Highlands will meet at Keira Oval from 2pm.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
